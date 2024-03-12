Vidya Balan’s 'Do Aur Do Pyaar' gets release date

Vidya Balan’s upcoming romantic-comedy film Do Aur Do Pyaar will be released on April 19, the makers announced on Monday. It was earlier scheduled to be released on March 29. The film is directed by Shirsha Guha Thakurta and written by Suprotim Sengupta and Eisha A Chopra. Do Aur Do Pyaar is based on the 2017 American comedydrama film The Lovers (2017) and also stars Ileana D’Cruz, Pratik Gandhi and Sendhil Ramamurthy in pivotal roles. It is produced by Sameer Nair, Deepak Segal, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Swati Iyer Chawla. The Lovers revolves around a couple, Mary and Michael, who are seeing other people and are on the brink of breaking off their marriage.