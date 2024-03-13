All too Indian: Prashant Panjiar’s latest photobook

Agiraffe sticks its head out through the tangled low-hanging power lines. A red-eyed rabbit has its back turned to the turbulent sea. A King Kong-like ape with a terrifyingly gaping mouth holds an ice-cream in its hand. Though these descriptions may seem like fragments from a surrealist poem or an absurd animation film, they are indeed of things in the world we live in and that have been photographed by Prashant Panjiar.
One of India’s leading photographers, Panjiar has an impeccable eye for the quirky. His photographs lend life and stories to the subjects he looks at through his lens, be it living or non-living things. The aforementioned animals are all statues, some erected as part of a town fair, some as advertisements or tourist attractions, and some are even dustbins. Indianisms (self-published), the latest photobook by Panjiar, feature photographs of such weird yet familiar presences that abound in our public spaces. A just-concluded exhibition at Museo Camera, Gurugram, presented images from the book, which is, as Panjiar says, about “the irony, the idiosyncrasy and the inventiveness that abound in Indian life”.
Panjiar has had a long and illustrious career as a photojournalist before turning to freelancing and curation. The self-taught photographer, who is the co-founder and co-creative director of the Delhi Photo Festival, has worked with publications such as Outlook, India Today and The Patriot, as a photojournalist, and his work has been featured in Time Magazine and The New York Times, among others. It is, in fact, a re-examining of the work he had done during this period of being a photojournalist that birthed the idea for Indianisms.
The aesthetics of quirkiness
“Sometime in 2010, I was going through my archives, and I found a lot of quirky images of India. I had been shooting these images because I liked them, but subconsciously it was building into something, a kind of series,” says the photographer, who then decided to focus on this aesthetics of quirkiness that Indians seem to be so fond of. Panjiar says that the visual language these images take inspiration from is the concept of ‘Indianisms’, the “typical way in which Indians use the English language, often a peculiar mix of our vernacular expressions or phrases and English”.
The three booklets that comprise the book are titled Full Timepass, Don’t Mind, We Are Like This Only!, and Entry From Backside Only. “Right from the beginning, I had this word, ‘Indianisms’, going on in my mind. It seemed to define what these images were, not with regards to language, but in a visual way,” says Panjiar. This notion of the characteristically Indian, though hard to define, runs through all the images. In one, the painting of a tiger on the back of a truck looks at you along with a curious buffalo that is also on board. Panjiar has captured these moments of serendipitous synchronicity in the unlikeliest of places, on truck art, flyers on a wall, hoardings of politicians, crowded beaches, and deserted countryside. The images are a result of looking closely at mundane things, stopping in one’s path and staring, until a photo happens.
Desi swag
The photographs are from Panjiar’s travels across India, where he noticed the Indian obsession with colour. A photo of a house taken at Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu that is painted in multiple vibrant colours, including red, orange, pink, blue and green, is a testament to this. “Our fondness for colour merits a sociological study,” remarks Panjiar. Another characteristic Indian feature would be the inventiveness, or jugaad, seen in the “afterlife of grand flex posters of politicians as roofs of houses or as fences in a field”. A photo of a humble roadside kiosk with a picture of Taj Mahal covering its side exemplifies the “irony”.
One of Panjiar’s favourite images though, is the one he took in 1995, where a man holds a stick over his shoulders with his underwear dangling from its one end, in an attempt to dry it. “I was driving on a highway in Bihar when I saw this man walking up from the fields. I stopped instantly and ran over to ask for a photo. The photo embodies, for me, what they call ‘desi swag’,” says Panjiar. This ‘desi swag’ figures in several other images as well. For instance, the one in which a man in his inner vest poses before the picture of an ocean liner, or the one in which a squatting man’s jacket has a large skull embroidered on it.
Be it blue-balloon elephants with ‘BSF’ written on them floating above the statue of BR Ambedkar, or the statues of little boys sneaking a peek at the statues of older girls in bikinis, Panjiar has managed to capture the magical in the mundane, and that too with child-like mischief. “You can look for meanings in these images, or consider them as full timepass only. Either way, please relish,” says Panjiar tongue-in-cheek.