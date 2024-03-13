All too Indian: Prashant Panjiar’s latest photobook

Agiraffe sticks its head out through the tangled low-hanging power lines. A red-eyed rabbit has its back turned to the turbulent sea. A King Kong-like ape with a terrifyingly gaping mouth holds an ice-cream in its hand. Though these descriptions may seem like fragments from a surrealist poem or an absurd animation film, they are indeed of things in the world we live in and that have been photographed by Prashant Panjiar.

One of India’s leading photographers, Panjiar has an impeccable eye for the quirky. His photographs lend life and stories to the subjects he looks at through his lens, be it living or non-living things. The aforementioned animals are all statues, some erected as part of a town fair, some as advertisements or tourist attractions, and some are even dustbins. Indianisms (self-published), the latest photobook by Panjiar, feature photographs of such weird yet familiar presences that abound in our public spaces. A just-concluded exhibition at Museo Camera, Gurugram, presented images from the book, which is, as Panjiar says, about “the irony, the idiosyncrasy and the inventiveness that abound in Indian life”.

Panjiar has had a long and illustrious career as a photojournalist before turning to freelancing and curation. The self-taught photographer, who is the co-founder and co-creative director of the Delhi Photo Festival, has worked with publications such as Outlook, India Today and The Patriot, as a photojournalist, and his work has been featured in Time Magazine and The New York Times, among others. It is, in fact, a re-examining of the work he had done during this period of being a photojournalist that birthed the idea for Indianisms.