Delhi: Fake cancer drug racket busted, seven land in cop net

NEW DELHI: The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has busted a racket of manufacturing and supplying spurious chemotherapy drugs and arrested seven people.

The accused have been identified as Viphil Jain (46), Suraj Shat (28), Neeraj Chauhan (38), Parvez (33), Komal Tiwari (39), Abhinay Kohli (30) and Tushar Chauhan (28), police said.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Shalini Singh said information regarding a racket involved in manufacturing and supply of spurious cancer medicine was received after which a team was formed.

“Simultaneous raids were conducted at two flats in Moti Nagar, one in Gurugram, one in Yamuna Vihar, and a cancer hospital in Delhi,” Singh said.

The Special CP said two flats in DLF Capital Greens, Moti Nagar, was the main location where the spurious cancer medicines were being manufactured by Viphil Jain, the kingpin of the racket.

“He had taken 2 EWS flats at DLF Greens, Moti Nagar and was using the same to refill the spurious cancer medicine (vials). Suraj Shat was managing the refilling and packaging of these vials,” Singh said.

During the raids, 140 filled vials of spurious cancer injections of Opdyta, Keytruda, Dextrose, Fluconazole brands were seized along with three cap sealing machines, one Heat Gun Machine and 197 empty vials and other essential packaging material.

At the Gurugram flat, one Neeraj Chauhan hoarded a large cache of spurious cancer injections. At the instance of Neeraj, his cousin Tushar Chauhan was also nabbed.

From Yamuna Vihar, the police nabbed one Parvez, who arranged empty vials for Viphil Jain and was also involved in supply of the refilled vials. .

The raid at a cancer hospital, Komal Tiwari and Abhinay Kohli were nabbed. They were involved in providing empty vials costing Rs 5,000 each.