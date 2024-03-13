Delhi: 'Properties decaying due to denial of ownership rights’

President of United Resident Joint Action Atul Goyal, a civil society, throws light over the issue in an interview with Ashish Srivastava.

What is the crux of the issue regarding the loss of ownership by 10,000 property owners?

The issue revolves around properties granted to people before Independence, which started expiring in 2017. The DDA had issued a scheme in 2015 for potentially expiring properties to extend their lease terms. However, due to a lack of information on annual rent tariffs, many were unaware, resulting in only 500 applications, with only 200 renewals granted before the scheme closed.

What kinds of issues are these residents facing due to the lack of ownership?

The primary issue is the denial of property rights, preventing residents from selling, transferring, borrowing against, or utilizing their properties for commercial purposes, despite being approved for mixed land use. Additionally, if the original property holder has passed away, their heirs cannot claim ownership. This situation also results in revenue loss for the DDA, which used to collect annual rent similar to property taxes.

What is the latest development? Is the DDA considering a renewal policy?

The latest information suggests that the policy has received in-principle approval from the L-G, as indicated by MP Meenakshi Lekhi in her letter. We urge the DDA to announce the new policy before the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct. Otherwise, property owners will face a year-long wait for the new policy. As the final approval rests with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, we request the L-G to expedite the process.