Over 2.5 crore saplings planted in Delhi in 4 years: Environment Minister

NEW DELHI: Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday said that the AAP-led Delhi government has fulfilled its promise of planting two crore samplings.

“We have been able to achieve the target within four years. We have already planted 2 crore and 5 lakh saplings in Delhi in the last four years,” Rai said.

The minister said the government has been also successful in planting 52 lakh saplings promised last year. “We have not only achieved that, the NDMC has planted an additional 35 lakh shrubs throughout New Delhi,” he said.

Rai said that the green cover in Delhi has increased from 20 in 2013 to 23.6 per cent in 2021.

“The plantation drive in Delhi has been extremely helpful in achieving our goal of reducing the pollution levels in Delhi. We have been making conscious efforts by planting more trees to increase the green cover in Delhi. The green cover in Delhi registered a significant growth rate,” Rai added.