Delhi govt discontinues patient care allowance given to admin officers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government has done away with the decades old Hospital Patient Care Allowance (HPCA) given to the administrative and ministerial staff under the Health and Family Welfare department every month.

Health department officials said that the allowance was a redundant practice which was not given to doctors and nurses involved directly in the patient care.

Introduced in the 90s, the scheme was implemented for the ministerial and administrative staff of the department. “They used to claim that they had to mingle with the staff involved in the patient care so an allowance should be given to them as well,” officials said.

According to the scheme, the officials used to receive allowance varying between Rs 4,100 and 5,300 depending on their seniority.

“The eligibility for grant of HPCA/PCA shall continue to be governed as per this Ministry’s OMs dated 04.02.2004 and 18.09.2019. To discontinue HPCA/PCA to Ministerial Staff of all groups working in Central Govt,” the order read.

“All Ministries/Departments shall ensure stoppage of payment of HPCA/PCA to Ministerial Staff working in their respective Central Govt. Healthcare Facilities/Autonomous Bodies (including Railway, Defence, AIIMS, etc.) from the dale of issue of this OM. No recovery shall be made from Ministerial Staff who have been paid HPCA/PCA on the basis of DoE’s

resolution dated 06.07.2017. All Ministries/Departments shall submit the amount spent on payment of HPCA/PCA 10 Ministerial Staff for regularizing the same. This issues with the concurrence of DoE vide ID Note No.A-27023/1/2018/E 11 B/7 CPC/PL. dated 06.04. 2023,” the order accessed by the newspaper read.