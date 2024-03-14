Homecoming rituals of ‘gangster couple’ deferred, cops cite security

NEW DELHI: The homecoming rituals of newly-married “gangster couple” Sandeep alias Kala Jathedi and Anuradha Choudhary alias Madam Minz were deferred after the Haryana Police cited security concerns, Sandeep’s lawyer said on Wednesday.

A fresh application for Sandeep’s custody parole will be heard by a court on Saturday.

On March 4, ASJ Deepak Wason granted six hours of custody parole to Sandeep on March 12 and three hours of custody parole, from 10 am to 1 pm, the next day for his wedding and “griha pravesh” ceremony respectively.

The rituals were scheduled at Sandeep’s house in his native village Jathedi in Haryana’s Sonipat district.

Sandeep’s lawyer Rohit Dalal said the Sonipat superintendent of police (SP) had moved an application before the court seeking the deferment of his client’s custody parole by a week due to security issues.

“Police said there were security concerns because of the resignation of former Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and due to the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat at Delhi’s Ramlila Grounds on March 14,” Dalal said.