MCD sanitation worker kin gets Rs 32 lakh ex-gratia

NEW DELHI: Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi on Wednesday provided an ex-gratia of Rs 32 lakhs to the family of a sanitation worker who died on duty. The Mayor also presented an appointment letter to the son of the deceased, Aakash.

“We will provide every possible assistance. We stand by for education, healthcare, and any other needs of the family,” she said.

Blaming previous governments for not paying attention to the welfare of sanitation workers, Oberoi said, “After the AAP government came to power in the MCD, sanitation workers are being assured and financial assistance is being provided to the families of those workers who have lost their lives on duty as soon as possible. In addition, a member of their family is being offered a job. Assistance has been provided to the families of three deceased sanitation workers so far,” Oberoi said.

As part of her visit, the mayor also inspected the Sultanpuri locality, learning about the problems of the people in the area. She ordered officials to take strict action against illegal animal slaughter.

“The municipality is committed to effectively resolving public complaints. Residents should cooperate with officials and help maintain cleanliness and order in the civic area. Community participation is crucial to creating a better environment for everyone,” she said.

