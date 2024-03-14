New flyover tin Moti Nagar to cut travel time: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated an essential three-lane flyover that creates a direct route connecting Dhulakuan, Azadpur, and Rohtak, Haryana.
The Delhi government underscored the significance of this infrastructure, illustrating how a journey that previously took thirty minutes to cover just half a kilometre due to traffic congestion can now be completed in a mere three minutes.
He highlighted the city’s progress, noting that since 2014, Delhi has seen the construction of 31 new flyovers. The flyover, located on the Moti Nagar Ring Road, aims to facilitate smoother travel between Dhulakuan, Azadpur, and Rohtak.
The inauguration ceremony saw CM Kejriwal, along with PWD Minister Atishi, and MLAs Somnath Bharti, Shivcharan Goel, and Girish Soni, being presented with seedlings as a welcome gesture.
Kejriwal remarked on the transformative impact of the new flyover, saying, “Previously, a half-kilometre journey could take up to half an hour. Now, thanks to the Moti Nagar flyover, this can be accomplished in three minutes.” He elaborated on the broader infrastructure plan, mentioning the Club Road Flyover as a significant forthcoming project set to complete by July.
Reflecting on the city’s development trajectory, he said, “Over the last 75 years, 63 flyovers were constructed in Delhi. In the decade since taking office, we have added 31 to that tally, inaugurating our 31st today. We’ve matched half a century’s progress in just 10 years, demonstrating what’s possible with clear intent. Previously, the problem wasn’t a lack of funds but a lack of intention.”
He also touched on other ongoing initiatives aimed at improving the lives of Delhi’s residents, such as the provision of free electricity, which has alleviated the impact of inflation for many. This policy ensures that around 73 per cent of Delhi’s population enjoys zero electricity bills, with uninterrupted power supply.
“On the educational front, we’ve made significant strides in enhancing the quality of government schools. This has provided relief to middle-class and poor families, who previously had no choice but to send their children to costly private schools,” added the chief minister.
