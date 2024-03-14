New flyover tin Moti Nagar to cut travel time: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday inaugurated an essential three-lane flyover that creates a direct route connecting Dhulakuan, Azadpur, and Rohtak, Haryana.

The Delhi government underscored the significance of this infrastructure, illustrating how a journey that previously took thirty minutes to cover just half a kilometre due to traffic congestion can now be completed in a mere three minutes.

He highlighted the city’s progress, noting that since 2014, Delhi has seen the construction of 31 new flyovers. The flyover, located on the Moti Nagar Ring Road, aims to facilitate smoother travel between Dhulakuan, Azadpur, and Rohtak.

The inauguration ceremony saw CM Kejriwal, along with PWD Minister Atishi, and MLAs Somnath Bharti, Shivcharan Goel, and Girish Soni, being presented with seedlings as a welcome gesture.

Kejriwal remarked on the transformative impact of the new flyover, saying, “Previously, a half-kilometre journey could take up to half an hour. Now, thanks to the Moti Nagar flyover, this can be accomplished in three minutes.” He elaborated on the broader infrastructure plan, mentioning the Club Road Flyover as a significant forthcoming project set to complete by July.