No ransom: Gurugram man 'kidnaps' child because he found him 'cute'; decides to raise him

NEW DELHI: What initially appeared to be a serious case of abduction in Gurugram later turned out to be a crime committed without any greed for money.

A man approached the Gurugram Police at Rajendra Park police station on February 27, alleging that his two-and-a-half-year-old son had been kidnapped by an unknown person from Ram Vihar near Dhanwapur crossing in Gurugram.

The case was handed over to a team of the Anti Human Trafficking Unit, Gurugram, which scanned CCTV footage in the area from where the child went missing. With the help of technical as well as manual surveillance, the cops traced the accused man to village Garhi, Gurugram, from where he was nabbed, and the child was safely rescued.

The accused was identified as Dharampal alias Bittu alias Ravana (45), a resident of village Gadhi, Gurugram.

Dharampal revealed that he had not planned to abduct the child or wanted any kind of ransom. Dharampal stated that on February 27, he was passing through the Ram Vihar area when he saw the victim child alone, playing by himself. He told the cops that he found the child cute and decided to raise him as his own. Within moments, he picked up the child and vanished from the spot.

“The child has been rescued and medically examined, after which he was handed over to the family members,” a police official said. Further investigation is still underway, the official added.