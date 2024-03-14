Wounded in tiger attack, boy from U’khand gets back his face

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old boy from Ramnagar in Uttarakhand has got a new lease of life. A few months ago, while returning home from school, he was attacked by a tiger. He survived the attack but was left with severe injuries including a fractured skull, dangling ear and extreme blood loss.

“His scalp was lost, skull bone exposed, right ear dangling, face and neck slashed, and right-hand thumb partially amputated,” said Dr Ashish Dhingra, Plastic and Cosmetic Surgeon at Manipal.

The patient required reconstructive surgeries. “We performed those surgeries over months to salvage his scalp and hand. After four months, Ankit is now recovering well. His scalp, face, and hand injuries have healed, and he is improving . He has now resumed his normal life,” Dr Dhingra said.

According to his family members, the tiger was sitting on a tree and attacked him from behind, grabbing his neck and scalp in its mouth. “Somehow, the tiger lost the grip from behind, and showing his bravery, the boy pulled the tiger’s tongue with his right hand and saved his life,” they said.

His friends managed to take him to a nearby medical facility, where his condition was stabilized. The doctors said that when the patient was brought to the hospital, his blood haemoglobin level was only 3. However, the severity of the injuries was such that the patient was referred to the local higher centre, where he was given initial treatment and then referred to Manipal Hospital.

Attacked on way to home

