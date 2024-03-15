17-year-old behind fatal crash at East Delhi market; one dead, nine injured

NEW DELHI: A 17-year-old polytechnic student was driving the car that killed a woman and injured nine people in east Delhi’s Ghazipur market area, police said on Thursday, a day after the accident.

The accident occurred late on Wednesday when a Hyundai Aura rammed into shops in the crowded weekly market, killing 22-year-old Sita Devi and leaving nine people injured, an officer said.

The polytechnic student is in police custody and legal action is being taken. Another teen who was in the car but had escaped has also joined the investigation, the officer said.

The police said it was suspected that the minor pair were on a joyride when they lost control of their vehicle. The accident was caught on CCTV camera. The driver was seen trying to escape and being caught by locals, who thrashed him before handing him over the police, the officer said.

A purported video of a group of irate people smashing the vehicle’s windscreen and windows and trying to break its doors before flipping it over also surfaced on social media.