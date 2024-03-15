Child mauled to death: Investigate the nature of pets in area, Delhi HC tells police

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday directed the Delhi Police to investigate the “nature” of pets kept by residents in Dhobi Ghat area of Tuqhlaq Lane area where a one-and-a half-year-old girl was allegedly mauled to death by a pack of dogs last month. Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the cops to file a status report before March 19 giving the details.

The court was hearing a petition by the infant’s father seeking a Rs 50 lakh compensation for the death of the child.

“Police are directed to investigate regarding the nature of pets that are kept in the area. It is also stated that there was a pitbull in the area. Investigate this. Status report be filed by Tuesday,” the court said.

During the hearing, the court also asked the police to find out if there was any pet dog in the nearby houses where the incident took place. The court said it was seeking the information just to rule out the apprehension of a ferocious dog kept in a nearby house which could have attacked the child.