Kejriwal does not have moral compass: BJP

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva hit out at Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, saying that the he does not have a moral compass to tell how the country should be run because of the alleged “corruption and loot” of his government here in the last 10 years.

“He is now making contradictory statements to please a specific group. Kejriwal only wants to indulge in politics of religion because he has lost empathy,” Sachdeva said.

He added that many Rohingyas have settled in Delhi even though Kejriwal has been the chief minister for 10 years. He never speaks about this, the BJP leader said.

Sachdeva said that Rohingyas come into India through Bengal and infiltration, yet the Arvind Kejriwal government has provided them shelter.

“His own legislators have encroached and occupied illegally, and action has been taken against them, but not a word has come out of Kejriwal’s mouth,” Sachdeva said.

Delhi BJP president added that the AAP chief does not even have the courage to condemn the atrocities against Hindu and Sikh women in Pakistan and Afghanistan, let alone speak against the Sandeshkali incident in the country.