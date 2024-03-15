Who will give jobs to migrants: Kejriwal to Shah

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, questioning who would provide for millions of migrants from Pakistan and Bangladesh when Indian youth struggle with unemployment and housing shortages.

Kejriwal deemed the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as perilous and demanded its withdrawal following the recent notification of its rules. Responding to Shah’s remarks on him being corrupt, Kejriwal emphasised the nation’s importance over personal attacks, urging attention to the plight of 1.4 billion citizens.

He reiterated concerns about settling migrants amid domestic challenges, highlighting the government’s failure to secure jobs and homes for its citizens. Kejriwal warned of an unprecedented influx under the CAA, estimating millions seeking refuge due to poverty in neighbouring countries.

Kejriwal expressed apprehension that the CAA would legitimize illegal migrants, eroding their fear of consequences. He cautioned against extending the law’s applicability, predicting successive expansions to accommodate ongoing influxes. Kejriwal urged prioritising the welfare of existing citizens and addressing their needs before considering further immigration policies.

“Of the 2.5 to 3 crore people, if even 1.5 crore come, where will we settle them? What are our plans for them? You say those who came before 2014 will be resettled. I must ask, did their arrival stop after 2014?,” the chief minister said.