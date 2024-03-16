Atishi to initiate inquiry into sewer problem

NEW DELHI: In an address in the Assembly on Friday, Water minister Atishi said she would launch an inquiry into the nearly eight-month backlog of sewer-related issues in the city.

“It is very rare that the opposition and the ruling party are on the same page regarding water issues,” she said.

“In the last one week, work was carried out to resolve sewer issues. If they could be resolved within four to five days, why did they remain unresolved for so long. This needs to be investigated,” she added.

Acknowledging a lack of coordination between the DJB, urban development and finance departments, she said that she will issue directions for an inquiry into the matter.

“The fault lines between the DJB, urban development and Finance Department have come out in the open. The people have borne the brunt of this. It needs to be probed, and after that a white paper will also be brought out,” she added.