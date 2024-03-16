‘Came illegally’: Delhi CM lashes out at protesters

NEW DELHI: Amid protest of Hindu and Sikh refugees demanding an apology from him over statements against the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday criticised their agitation by calling them “Pakistanis” and questioned their “audacity”.

“The audacity of these Pakistanis! First, they illegally infiltrated our country, breaking our laws. They should have been in jail. They have the audacity to protest in our country, causing unrest? After the implementation of CAA, Pakistanis and Bangladeshis will spread all over the country and harass people. BJP is causing trouble to the entire country for its own selfish interest of making them their vote bank,” Kejriwal posted on X.

The Hindu and Sikh refugees living in Rohini, Adarsh Nagar, near Signature Bridge and Majnu ka Tilla took part in the protest.