Delhi: Three Kala Jathedi sharpshooters held

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police arrested three sharpshooters from incarcerated gangster Kala Jatheri’s gang from Rithala village, an official said on Friday.

The accused, identified as Mandeep alias Monu (32), resident of Rohtak in Haryana, Hardeep (22), resident of Muktsar district in Punjab, and Sunil a.k.a Raj (45), resident of east Delhi’s Shakurpur, were nabbed under the police’s Panther Claw operation.

DCP (Rohini) GS Sidhu said that on Wednesday, information was received regarding the movement of Kala Jatheri Gang members in the Rithala village area with intentions to commit a crime. “Immediately, a joint team comprising the Anti-Organised Crime Cell and Budh Vihar police station was formed to apprehend the suspects. The operation was named Panther-Claw,” the DCP said.

Acting on the intelligence, the police team conducted a raid at a building in Rithala village. “As the team approached the building, one suspicious person attempted to flee, but the vigilant staff promptly chased and apprehended him,” said the DCP.

Upon questioning, he revealed the presence of two more accomplices in the same building, who were subsequently apprehended. “Two sophisticated weapons (a pistol and a revolver) along with seven live cartridges were recovered from their possession,” the DCP said.

Interrogation of the three accused revealed that the trio were working for the Kala Jatheri Gang and committing crimes under the direction of their handler. “Further investigation is underway, including efforts to trace the source of the weapons and their past criminal activities,” the DCP added.