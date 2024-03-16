Several companies purchased electoral bonds after raids: AAP

NEW DELHI: A day after Election Commission of India (ECI) made public the data of electoral bond, the AAP on Friday alleged that several companies purchased these bonds after they were raided by the probe agencies.

Addressing a press conference, cabinet minister and senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj said according to the ECI data, a future gaming company bought electoral bonds amounting to Rs 1,368 crore. “What is noteworthy is that this happened after the ED raided them on April 2, 2022, and the company bought the electoral bonds five days later, on April 7, 2022,” Bhardwaj said.

“After this, the MD of Aurobindo Pharma, who was a prime accused in the so-called excise policy scam, was arrested on 10 November 2022 and on November 15, 2022, the company bought the electoral bonds. Shirdi Sai Electricals was also raided by the Income Tax on December 20, 2023, also bought the electoral bonds within 20 days, on 11th January 2024. Torrent Power also bought the electoral bond on January 10, 2024, and they were awarded the 306 Megawatt Solar Project in Maharashtra. It can be a coincidence, but it’s a surprising one,” he added.

The minister said it was only the BJP which was in the favour of the bonds. “The electoral bonds were opposed by all, including the RBI and the Ministry of Law and Justice and despite the opposition, the electoral bond was brought into action,” he alleged.

Bharadwaj said the BJP should also be held responsible for accepting the money from companies that were being investigated for money laundering.

“Will the parties which accepted money from companies that were investigated for money laundering be also considered an accused and investigated in the matter,” he asked. According to the data, the BJP received the highest contributions, Rs 6,566 crore or 54.77%.