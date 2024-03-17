Delhi - Behind the scene

Hospital under fire over ‘purchase’ of electoral bonds

A cloud of confusion engulfed the corridors of Yashoda Hospital in Ghaziabad on March 14 after the Election Commission of India, adhering to the Supreme Court judgement, released the data pertaining to the purchase of electoral bonds. The list of buyers revealed that one ‘Yoshoda Hospital’ had donated Rs 162 crores to political parties. The phone lines in the Ghaziabad hospital rang all day; from administration to doctors, all were encumbered by the calls from media with queries on the development. Rumours travelled between employees and patients who linked the hospital with various political parties. Meanwhile, the owners scratched their heads. Finally, clarity came. There was a sigh of relief when it was known that the said donation came from a Hyderabad hospital chain under the same name.

Congress workers unhappy over delay in candidature

While the seat-sharing formula between the Congress and the AAP for the seven Lok Sabha seats in the national capital was finalized weeks ago, the grand old party is yet to announce its list of candidates from the three city seats from which they shall contest as per the agreed seat distribution. The Congress workers are feeling disappointed by the delay in finalizing the candidates, as they are yet to commence poll campaigns for specific candidates. The AAP was the first to declare its list of candidates. The BJP, too, has announced its candidates in the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the city. Meanwhile, ‘unnecessary’ delay by the Congress leadership has disappointed workers on the ground.

170 nominations filed for JNUSU office-bearers post

As election fervour sweeps across the country, a prominent central university (more often than not at the center of controversies) in the city, the Jawaharlal Nehru University is also abuzz with the polling date for the students’ union elections slated for March 22. While the ABVP are hopeful, on the back of a significant DU student polls victory, the JNU Left parties, leading the incumbent union, are expecting to retain their seat. Meanwhile, a total of 170 students have filed nominations for the four positions of office-bearers in the students’ body. For JNUSU elections 2023-24, the Election Committee has cleared 35 candidates for the president’s post, 37 for vice-president, 38 for general secretary, and 31 for joint secretary.