After skipping nine ED summons claiming they are illegal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves HC

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court against the issuance of nine summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the money laundering case arising out of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case.

According to the Delhi High Court's causelist uploaded on its website, the plea of Kejriwal is scheduled to be heard on March 20 by a division bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and also comprising Justice Manoj Jain.

Kejriwal has skipped all the summons, claiming that they are illegal, and also insisting that he is innocent in the case. "I have not committed any crime in the Delhi Excise Policy," he had earlier said.

Following this, the ED took legal recourse against Kejriwal, moving the Rouse Avenue Court seeking directions to him to appear before it.