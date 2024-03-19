After skipping nine ED summons claiming they are illegal, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves HC

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court against the issuance of nine summons by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the money laundering case arising out of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam case.
According to the Delhi High Court's causelist uploaded on its website, the plea of Kejriwal is scheduled to be heard on March 20 by a division bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and also comprising Justice Manoj Jain.
Kejriwal has skipped all the summons, claiming that they are illegal, and also insisting that he is innocent in the case. "I have not committed any crime in the Delhi Excise Policy," he had earlier said.
Following this, the ED took legal recourse against Kejriwal, moving the Rouse Avenue Court seeking directions to him to appear before it.
The ED filed two criminal complaints against the AAP National Convenor over his non-compliance with the summons issued against him.
Last week on March 16, Kejriwal appeared before the ACMM court and was granted bail. The court directed him to furnish a bail bond to the sum of Rs 15,000 and a surety of the like amount. That matter has been listed for hearing on April 1.
"Offence being bailable, accused, Arvind Kejriwal is admitted to bail," the ACMM said in the order on March 16 and allowed Kejriwal to leave the courtroom.
AAP leaders Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh are in jail for their alleged involvement in the case.