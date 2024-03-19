ED arrests me without issuing summons: Sanjay Singh to SC

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP), Sanjay Singh on Tuesday told the Supreme Court and questioned the way the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him, without the issuance of any summons against him in the money laundering case, arising out of Delhi Excise Policy scam case.

"How can they (ED) arrest like this? They have not issued any summons against me. The ED directly come to my house and arrest me," senior lawyer Dr Abhishek Manu Singhvi, for Singh told the apex court's two-judge Bench, led by Justice Sanjiv Khanna and also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta.

The Supreme Court was hearing AAP leader Sanjay Singh’s plea against his arrest and remand on charges of money laundering in Delhi Liquor policy case.

It is to be noted that the Delhi High Court had earlier in its order denied bail to Singh, after noting that prima facie, he seemed to be involved in offences, forcing him to knock the doors of the Apex Court for bail.

The accused, Singh was arrested by the ED on October 4, last year, after it conducted a search at his residence. He has been in judicial custody since October 13 and have never been granted bail by any court.

He, however, claimed innocence in the case.

The Delhi High Court on October 20 had also rejected Singh's plea challenging his arrest on the ground that it was an abuse of the legal process and in violation of the Supreme Court’s verdict.

In January, the Delhi High Court had dismissed Singh's bail plea, saying that the plea was “premature” and the ED investigation into the matter is ongoing.

Singh then had moved the Supreme Court, which is now seized of the matter.

As per the probe agency, Singh has been part of the criminal conspiracy of allegedly collecting kickbacks from the liquor groups in the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

The agency further said that Singh has close relationship with liquor businessman Dinesh Arora, a key witness who was earlier accused by the CBI and the ED and later turned approver in the case, since 2017 as revealed by the latter as well as from his call records.

Singh’s associates, Vivek Tyagi, Ajit Tyagi, and Sarvesh Mishra also had close relations with Dinesh Arora, the ED says.

Singh had allegedly received proceeds of crime to the tune of Rs 2 crores in the ‘liquor scam ‘on two occasions, the ED, stated.