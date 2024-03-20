BJP MPs’ failures to be exposed: Lovely

NEW DELHI: The Congress will reach out to people and highlight the failures of the seven BJP MPs in Delhi during their tenures, party’s Delhi unit chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said on Tuesday.

The move comes a day after the BJP’s seven candidates in Delhi listed their 100-day “priorities”, including improving health and education facilities, if elected.

“We will go to every Lok Sabha constituency and highlight the failures of the respective BJP MP in the past 10 years,” Lovely said at a press conference. The Congress is also likely to release a “charge sheet” against the BJP MPs next week, he added.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rural development scheme, the MPs were expected to adopt 56 villages but only 12 were adopted, Lovely alleged.

“The Congress, during its ‘Pratigya’ rally held at every assembly constituency under the ‘Hissab Do, Jawab Do’ campaign, demanded that the BJP MPs provide a list of works executed by them using their

MPLAD funds,” he said.

“Delhi’s toxic air has reduced the lifespan of every citizen and the polluted Yamuna has become an eyesore and a source of despair. The BJP MPs are sighted near the Yamuna only briefly during Chhath Puja,” he alleged.