Delhi stray dogs issue: ‘Cooperation from MCD workers on menace not enough’

In a candid conversation with the president of the RWA of Dwarka Sector 22, Rakesh Sharma, Niharika Datt explored the root causes of this dog-biting problem in the neighbourhood.

What is causing this dog-biting problem in the neighbourhood?

The main issue arises from dog lovers feeding stray dogs, leading them to settle repeatedly in stairways or in front of parks. However, these dogs have become a nuisance for strangers and residents, posing a threat to maids as well, with not a single one avoiding being bitten. Despite efforts to provide medical assistance, dog devotees hinder us by threatening residents and contacting authorities.”

Has the RWA contacted the MCD and other animal control organizations?

The RWA has made multiple attempts to address the situation with the MCD and animal control organizations. Unfortunately, cooperation from MCD workers responsible for controlling the situation has been lacking. Even our security guards face criticism from dog lovers when attempting to take action against the dogs.”

What measures has the RWA taken to stop this issue?

The RWA has collaborated with animal control organizations to vaccinate and sterilize these dogs, returning them to their original locations. We’ve advised individuals feeding stray dogs to provide them with shelter in their homes. Additionally, residents have been urged to adhere to dog leash laws and ensure their pets are well-trained. Pet owners are advised to be vigilant about their pet’s behaviour for the safety of all.”