Woman mowed down by car in Delhi, her neighbour held

NEW DELHI: A 65-year-old woman died after she was hit by a car being driven by her neighbour in east Delhi’s Geeta Colony on Wednesday, police said.

At around 9 am, Janaki Kumari, was sweeping outside her house when the car driven by Mukul Rathore (25) mowed her down, they said, adding that the incident was caught on a CCTV camera. In the 47-second CCTV video clip, Rathore and his sisters can be seen stepping out of the car to see Janaki soon after the accident.

Rathore, who fled from the scene after the accident, was caught in the evening, a police officer said.

During investigations, it was found that Rathore recently learned to drive. He went to a market along with his sisters. While returning, he lost control of the vehicle, resulting in the accident, a police officer said. The accused has been booked under relevant sections of the the IPC and also fined under Motor Vehicles Act for driving without a valid licence.