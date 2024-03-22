Before the Dream Run

Athlete Jayanti Thapliyal, 46, of Delhi is pulling up her socks for the 128th Boston Marathon next month. But her story begins from the top of a hill in the Garhwal region of Uttarakhand. When she was five, she sprinted back home from school faster than the boys in her village. “I would leave them all behind; they would sometimes be jealous of me,” says Thapliyal. Her running, however, was more of a familial duty—she had to run to get water from the common village handpump, around 3km down the hill, and run back to take care of her four-year-old brother who was alone at home.

While scaling the Pauri hills, Thapliyal stumbled on what was soon going to be a passion. All the running around, unknowingly laid her foundation as a professional athlete. “This is when I realised that running is my passion,” says Thapliyal, who, last month, finished second in a half marathon—running 21 km—by clocking in at 1:36:41 (one hour, 36 minutes, 41 seconds).

Her family moved to Delhi when she was seven. Her father, a clerk with the ministry of urban development, was allotted government accommodation in Netaji Nagar. Her older brother went to Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium for football coaching. Inspired by him, she also started her training, beginning at the Thyagraj Stadium in 1990, but there were challenges.