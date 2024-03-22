High drama unfolds as AAP supporters take to streets after Kejriwal's arrest

NEW DELHI: The arrest of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday evening sent shockwaves through the political landscape of the national capital, marking a watershed moment in the city’s political history.

The ED’s action came as the culmination of a day filled with drama and tension, unfolding against the backdrop of the excise policy-linked money laundering case that has embroiled Kejriwal and several other high-profile AAP leaders.

The day began with a significant setback for Kejriwal as the Delhi High Court declined to grant him interim protection from coercive action by the ED, paving the way for his apprehension. This decision, coupled with the looming spectre of the impending Lok Sabha elections, set the stage for a day of intense legal and political manoeuvring.

In a swift and coordinated operation, a 12-member ED team descended upon Kejriwal’s residence on Thursday evening following the court’s ruling, sparking protests from AAP supporters who gathered outside his home. Atishi, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Ram Niwas Goel, the Delhi Assembly speaker, and Durgesh Pathak, the MLA of Rajinder Nagar, rushed to the Chief Minister’s residence.

Speaker Ram Niwas Goel remarked on the significant presence of security personnel outside Kejriwal’s residence, suggesting a possible intent from the ED to apprehend the chief minister. He questioned the urgency displayed by the ED, noting that if the court has agreed to hear the case, there should be no need for such apparent haste. Referring to a previous incident, he recalled the arrest of Manish Sisodia by the agency without substantiated evidence.

As the ED officials conducted searches, questioned the Chief Minister, and eventually arrested him, taking him to the ED headquarters, the political temperature in Delhi soared, with emotions running high among both his supporters and detractors.