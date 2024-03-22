If Kejriwal has any morality left, he should resign: BJP

NEW DELHI: Soon after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an excise policy-linked money laundering case, the Dehi BJP on Thursday demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s immediate resignation.

Interacting with reporters, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said: “Every citizen of Delhi is happy that finally the chief minister, implicated in allegations of corruption, has been arrested”.

“His arrest is the defeat of corruption. Kejriwal should resign immediately,” he added.

The chief minister’s arrest by the ED came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him protection from any coercive action by the agency.

According to probe officials, the AAP national convener would be produced before a court here on Friday and the ED would seek his custody for interrogation in the case.

Delhi BJP president Sachdeva said the liquor scam started in Delhi in 2021-22, and one revelation after another exposed how corruption took place and money was laundered.

“While Kejriwal staged a drama against drugs in Punjab, he pushed the youth into the abyss of addiction by opening liquor shops and bar rooms in every street in Delhi,” he charged.

He said AAP leaders’ statements that Kejriwal will run the government from jail “is an insult to constitutional norms”.

The Delhi BJP chief told reporters, “If Kejriwal has any morality left, he should step down and cooperate with the ED.”

‘Encouraged alcoholism’

