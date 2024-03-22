Life at the Nukkad

After winning the hearts of the city with its first outpost at the SDA Market, Nukkad Café has opened its doors at the bustling Kailash Colony to serve flavours and a look that are a blast from the past. I enter through interiors that captivatingly recreate a street scene with a rotary dial telephone, street lamps, a PCO booth and an auto stand; past walls with a trove of ’90s film posters; a kitchen that goes by the name of Rrasode Mei Kon Tha, and signage of ‘Horn Please’ to Basanti Aaj Khoob Naachegi, written beside a Hema Malini poster to evoke the essence of yesteryear Bollywood.
The themed décor is a draw, but the bigger draw is that it is a café with a variety of street food and north Indian staples. From quick bites like matar kulcha (Rs 325), vada pav (Rs 245), Benaras palak patta chaat (Rs 275) to Tibetan momos (Rs 295), and desi desserts like tilla kulfi (Rs 295), there are a plethora of options.
The café is run by restaurateur Kanishq Tuteja, who also owns other popular Delhi restaurants such as Play Qutub and Bean and The Bear. “Nukkad had attracted guests who wanted to dine in a concept restaurant, so we came with a bigger 150-seater outlet compared to the 60-seater at the SDA. Not just street food, we also have homely flavours such as Sindhi dal pakhwaan (Rs 245), shakarkandi tikki (Rs 295), dal makhani (Rs 395), railway mutton curry (Rs 595) and more,” he says, adding that it is one of the few cafés in the city that has live music 365 days a year.
The menu card at the café is designed like a magazine, with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the cover girl from the ’90s era. Flipping inside, names of their bestselling cocktails such as Swad Chatkara, Jamun Tini, Babaji Ki Booti and Lal Pari caught our fancy. I went for the desi cooler Aam Panna Banta (Rs 445), a refreshing drink with a tangy medley of raw mango and rock salt. Minutes later, I relished their appetisers starting with dahi kebabs (Rs 395), a crispy and filling snack with a melt-in-the-mouth taste lent by the creamy hung curd. Next up was the fish tikka (Rs 525) made from river sole.
It was marinated twice in a spiced batter before being grilled in a tandoor for a charred flavour and produced a symphony of flavours on the palate when paired with mint chutney. The butter chicken slider (Rs 395) was another desi tidbit where chicken pieces were sandwiched between glossy pillowy soft buns, reminiscent of Bombay’s vada pav. On cue came the juicy Old Delhi seekh kebab (Rs 475). Minced and spiced chicken roasted on a tandoor produced the feeling of aromas wafting in from the spice markets of Old Delhi, taking me on a food walk of sorts, though executive chef Pooran Singh won’t tell me the secret mix of spices he has used to make it!
My next choice was a Chinese pick, the Kung Pao chicken (Rs 445), which you could dip into a mix of Korean sauce and peanuts, served with an assortment of fresh chillies and bell peppers. The finale had their highly recommended anda keema ghotala (Rs 375) made of minced chicken and delicately sliced egg whites, which was garnished with fried egg yolk and was served with pav. It is a power meal that we aren’t skipping because we have to carry the day on.
Nukkad Café, Kailash Colony, is open on all days, from 12pm to 1am