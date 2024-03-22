Life at the Nukkad

After winning the hearts of the city with its first outpost at the SDA Market, Nukkad Café has opened its doors at the bustling Kailash Colony to serve flavours and a look that are a blast from the past. I enter through interiors that captivatingly recreate a street scene with a rotary dial telephone, street lamps, a PCO booth and an auto stand; past walls with a trove of ’90s film posters; a kitchen that goes by the name of Rrasode Mei Kon Tha, and signage of ‘Horn Please’ to Basanti Aaj Khoob Naachegi, written beside a Hema Malini poster to evoke the essence of yesteryear Bollywood.

The themed décor is a draw, but the bigger draw is that it is a café with a variety of street food and north Indian staples. From quick bites like matar kulcha (Rs 325), vada pav (Rs 245), Benaras palak patta chaat (Rs 275) to Tibetan momos (Rs 295), and desi desserts like tilla kulfi (Rs 295), there are a plethora of options.

The café is run by restaurateur Kanishq Tuteja, who also owns other popular Delhi restaurants such as Play Qutub and Bean and The Bear. “Nukkad had attracted guests who wanted to dine in a concept restaurant, so we came with a bigger 150-seater outlet compared to the 60-seater at the SDA. Not just street food, we also have homely flavours such as Sindhi dal pakhwaan (Rs 245), shakarkandi tikki (Rs 295), dal makhani (Rs 395), railway mutton curry (Rs 595) and more,” he says, adding that it is one of the few cafés in the city that has live music 365 days a year.