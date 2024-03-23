Audit reveals deficiencies in roads, footpaths maintained by Delhi’s PWD

NEW DELHI: A recent audit report by a Supreme Court committee on road safety has shed light on the dismal condition of roads and footpaths under Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD), revealing significant deficiencies. Conducted between July and November last year, the audit identified numerous engineering shortcomings across the PWD-maintained 1,400 km of arterial roads in the capital.
The report, presented on March 14, highlighted various issues, including the inadequate width of footpaths, with 84% failing to meet Indian Road Congress (IRC) norms, and only 25% deemed suitable for use. Additionally, it pointed out deficiencies in road signs, with just 31% conforming to IRC standards regarding size, shape, and colour.
Of the 84 sensitive zones audited, nearly half lacked traffic calming measures, and the department had no established protocols for identifying and rectifying blackspots. In response, the PWD has been instructed to implement various measures, including developing protocols to identify blindspots and conducting road safety audits on all crucial roads.
Moreover, the department must ensure the implementation of traffic calming measures at major intersections and sensitive zones, such as those near schools, colleges, religious sites, and hospitals.
Other directives include maintaining road markings, installing crash barriers in keeping with IRC standards, and ensuring obstruction-free footpaths for pedestrians.
In light of the audit findings, the PWD has directed officials and road agencies to implement the directions issued by the committee in a timely manner. An order issued by the PWD secretary read, “All roads agencies shall ensure obstruction-free, continuous, and functional footpaths to pedestrians as per standards on their respective roads, and work zone safety audits and guidelines as per IRC at all the constructions in the city on all roads (National Highways, PWD roads, municipal corporation roads) shall be carried out,” the order read.
“It is, therefore, directed that all the above improvement measures suggested in the road safety audit report must be implemented in a time-bound manner,” the order added.
The PWD has also been tasked with conducting work zone safety audits and ensuring the functionality of footpaths.