Audit reveals deficiencies in roads, footpaths maintained by Delhi’s PWD

NEW DELHI: A recent audit report by a Supreme Court committee on road safety has shed light on the dismal condition of roads and footpaths under Delhi’s Public Works Department (PWD), revealing significant deficiencies. Conducted between July and November last year, the audit identified numerous engineering shortcomings across the PWD-maintained 1,400 km of arterial roads in the capital.

The report, presented on March 14, highlighted various issues, including the inadequate width of footpaths, with 84% failing to meet Indian Road Congress (IRC) norms, and only 25% deemed suitable for use. Additionally, it pointed out deficiencies in road signs, with just 31% conforming to IRC standards regarding size, shape, and colour.

Of the 84 sensitive zones audited, nearly half lacked traffic calming measures, and the department had no established protocols for identifying and rectifying blackspots. In response, the PWD has been instructed to implement various measures, including developing protocols to identify blindspots and conducting road safety audits on all crucial roads.