Only 26 doctors who died of Covid got government ex-gratia

NEW DELHI: Only 26 doctors, who died in the line of duty during the Covid-19 pandemic received ex-gratia compensation of `1 crore from the city government till January this year.

The information was revealed by the Delhi government in a response to an RTI query filed by Dr Vivek Pandey. The RTI query asked for the details of the total number of claims for compensation the city government received from individuals who lost family members deployed by the Delhi government for pandemic management duties, along with the details of people who got compensation till January 2024.

The response listed 92 government workers who have received the ex-gratia till January. Notably, there were only 26 doctors among them.

The medical fraternity expressed anguish over the figure as in the second wave alone, about 128 doctors lost their life serving patients, as per the estimates collated by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).