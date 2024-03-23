Only 26 doctors who died of Covid got government ex-gratia

NEW DELHI: Only 26 doctors, who died in the line of duty during the Covid-19 pandemic received ex-gratia compensation of `1 crore from the city government till January this year.
The information was revealed by the Delhi government in a response to an RTI query filed by Dr Vivek Pandey. The RTI query asked for the details of the total number of claims for compensation the city government received from individuals who lost family members deployed by the Delhi government for pandemic management duties, along with the details of people who got compensation till January 2024.
The response listed 92 government workers who have received the ex-gratia till January. Notably, there were only 26 doctors among them.
The medical fraternity expressed anguish over the figure as in the second wave alone, about 128 doctors lost their life serving patients, as per the estimates collated by the Indian Medical Association (IMA).
“If we only account for the doctors who died during the second wave, only 20% of the families have received the compensation. There is no estimate of medicos who lost their lives during the first and third waves of Covid-19,” Pandey said
Dr Ashwini Dalmiya, President, Delhi Medical Association questioned the apathy of the government towards the “supreme sacrifice” of a community which handled the pandemic at the cost of their lives. “Almost every political party and government endowed God-like status to doctors during the pandemic and promised compensation for their sacrifice. The AAP government too was among them However, once the pandemic was over, our lives no longer remained a priority. This shows how apathetic the present government is towards the supreme sacrifice of doctors”
“We were praised as the Covid heroes. But when the time came to reward those who died doing their duty, the present government failed to give the due regards. This has been from the start. The available figure of mortality among doctors is grossly underestimated. There was a striking rise in all three waves. The state earlier denied many deaths of doctors attributing to Covid-29 and now they are shying away from giving the compensation,” DrAtul Mathur, President, FORDA, said.