BJP misusing probe agencies, says Delhi Congress chief Lovely

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely on Wednesday said top leaders of his party and the INDIA bloc constituents will address the “maha rally” at Ramlila Maidan on March 31 as he accused the BJP government of misusing federal agencies to harass opposition leaders.

The INDIA bloc has announced the ‘maha rally’ following Kejriwal’s arrest in an excise policy-linked money-laundering case on March 21. “The mega ‘save democracy’ rally on March 31 will be addressed by top leaders of the Congress and the INDIA bloc parties, strongly opposing the BJP government’s determined attempt to misuse and undermine constitutional agencies to suppress and harass opposition leaders,” Lovely said.

He alleged that the the Centre failed to control the pollution.