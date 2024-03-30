AAP counts on big INDIA names for March 31 Ramlila Maidan mega rally

NEW DELHI: The AAP has said senior leaders of INDIA bloc such as Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Sharad Pawar will join a mega rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on March 31 against the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Both AAP and Congress appear determined to make the rally a big success, claiming to build on the popular anger against the alleged vendetta politics of the BJP-ruled Central government.

Other prominent faces to join the rally are Trichy Shiva, Derek O’Brian, Tejaswi Yadav, Uddhav Thackeray, Sitaram Yechury, D Raja, Farooq Abdullah, Dipankar Bhattarcharya, Champai Soren, G Devaraja and Kalpana Soren.

The AAP has invited students, youths, RWAs, NGOs and social organizations to the rally. To shore up support, party office-bearers and councillors are holding meetings with people at all polling stations.

AAP leader Gopal Rai had said that the Central government, by imposing Section 144, has turned the city into a police state. “You cannot stop this movement using your police force. Our voice is reaching the entire country. Our next target is to make it louder through the mega rally,” he said.

Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely said the rally will be addressed by top party leaders against the BJP government’s attempt to “misuse Central agencies to harass Opposition leaders.

Door-to-door drive

Nearly 2,600 AAP teams are going door-to-door inviting people to Ramlila Maidan. Ministers and MLAs have been made observers, who will review the rally preparations.