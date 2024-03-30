Prison extortion: CBI to probe jailed AAP leader Jain

NEW DELHI: The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to institute an enquiry into allegation of extortion of `10 crore as protection money made by conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar against jailed AAP leader Satyendar Jain, sources said.

The incarcerated conman had accused Jain and former Tihar Jail DG Sandeep Goel of running an extortion racket from Tihar and demanding protection money from high-profile inmates.

The MHA direction to the CBI comes at a time when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is in ED (Enforcement Directorate) custody in connection with the alleged excise policy scam, thus compounding troubles for AAP.

Earlier this year, L-G VK Saxena had sent a note to the MHA approving a CBI inquiry into extortion charges against Satyendar Jain. In a letter seeking the L-G’s nod to probe the extortion charges, the CBI had in November last year wrote that Jain was accused of running a high-profile extortion racket in Tihar Jail and demanding `10 crore as “protection money” from conman Sukesh to enable him to “live peacefully and comfortably in jail”. Sukesh Chandrashekhar had said that Jain extorted money in various tranches during 2018-21, either personally or through his accomplices, to enable him live comfortably in different jails of Delhi, Tihar, Rohini and Mandoli.

Satyendar Jain was arrested in May 2022 under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). His last bail plea was dismissed by the Supreme Court in March this year and the top court asked him to surrender in connection with the PMLA case against him.

He was given an interim bail due to medical causes on May 26, 2023 after he fell in the prison bathroom. During the bail period, he underwent a spinal operation.