AAP, BJP trade barbs over summons

NEW DELHI: Hours after the ED’s summons to Kailash Gahlot, the AAP said their leaders are being targeted by the ED at the behest of BJP. The party alledged that the BJP had direct links to the accused and had recieved money from the ‘liquor mafia’.
Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, whose son Raghava Magunta Reddy was arrested by the ED in connection with the excise policy case, has been fielded by the BJP’s ally TDP in the Lok Sabha polls, senior AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged.
“Earlier, another witness against Kejriwal in the excise policy case, Sarath Reddy, had paid Rs 55 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds which proves the party has connection with the ‘South lobby’,” Atishi further alleged.
Meanwhile the BJP on Saturday, training guns on the AAP and the opposition alliance ahead of the INDIA bloc rally at the Ramlila Maidan, accused the AAP of stooping to such lows that they stand shoulder-to-shoulder with those they once accused of corruption.
Commenting on the questioning of minister Kailash Gahlot by the ED, Sachdeva said, “AAP minister Kailash Gahlot’s role in the liquor scam has come to the fore. On the other hand, it has been revealed that the Congress received around Rs 626 crores from different companies between 2014 and 2019,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.
“People of Delhi are shocked to see ‘Team Kejriwal’ stoop to its lowest ebbs, seeking political protection from people whom they once cursed when they ran as India Against Corruption activists,” he added.
‘Stage is set’
On Saturday, AAP leader Gopal Rai visited Ramlila Maidan to inspect preparations ahead of the INDIA bloc’s ‘Loktantra Bachao Rally’. He said over a dozen of prominent leaders from various opposition parties will join the rally, organised in protest of the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. “Remove dictatorship, save democracy,” Rai said, reiterating the agenda.
Security plans
Delhi Police has made elaborate arrangements with checking at every gate and deployment of paramilitary personnel in and around the Ramlila Maidan for ‘Maharally’, officials said. About a dozen companies of paramilitary personnel will be deployed around central Delhi, including DDU Marg, where Section 144 will remain imposed. No march will be allowed.
Traffic regulations
According to a traffic advisory issued by Delhi Police, traffic movement will be regulated and may be restricted on Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg and other major roads in central Delhi from 9 am to 3 pm. Traffic diversion may be imposed on Rajghat Chowk, Minto Road, DDU Marg, among others.