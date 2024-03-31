AAP, BJP trade barbs over summons

NEW DELHI: Hours after the ED’s summons to Kailash Gahlot, the AAP said their leaders are being targeted by the ED at the behest of BJP. The party alledged that the BJP had direct links to the accused and had recieved money from the ‘liquor mafia’.

Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, whose son Raghava Magunta Reddy was arrested by the ED in connection with the excise policy case, has been fielded by the BJP’s ally TDP in the Lok Sabha polls, senior AAP leaders Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged.

“Earlier, another witness against Kejriwal in the excise policy case, Sarath Reddy, had paid Rs 55 crore to the BJP through electoral bonds which proves the party has connection with the ‘South lobby’,” Atishi further alleged.

Meanwhile the BJP on Saturday, training guns on the AAP and the opposition alliance ahead of the INDIA bloc rally at the Ramlila Maidan, accused the AAP of stooping to such lows that they stand shoulder-to-shoulder with those they once accused of corruption.

Commenting on the questioning of minister Kailash Gahlot by the ED, Sachdeva said, “AAP minister Kailash Gahlot’s role in the liquor scam has come to the fore. On the other hand, it has been revealed that the Congress received around Rs 626 crores from different companies between 2014 and 2019,” Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.