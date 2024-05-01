Delhi HC grants police protection for third-gender candidate for filing nomination papers

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has granted police protection to a third gender candidate for filing his nomination form in the Lok Sabha elections as a candidate from the South Delhi parliamentary constituency.

A single-judge bench of Justice Anoop Kumar Mendiratta said in its order on Monday that the constitution ensures equal protection of laws in all spheres of State activity, including participation in the election process.

“Any discrimination on the ground of sexual orientation or gender identity impairs the equality before law and violates the Article 14 of the Constitution of India. The duty lies on the State for purpose of safeguarding and enforcing the rights of the transgenders guaranteed under the Constitution,” the court said in its order.

The court instructed the Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) to provide necessary security and mandated the sharing of his contact information with the petitioner. Additionally, it ordered the state’s counsel to inform the petitioner of the outcome of a complaint he had lodged within two weeks.