Police remove controversial poll poster featuring Yasin Malik, Manmohan Singh

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Tuesday took down a controversial poster displaying an old photograph of jailed Kashmiri separatist leader Yasin Malik and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and ‘urging people to vote for Congress’.

Some unknown people installed the alleged poster at the Mandi House roundabout area. The poster read, “Vote for Congress to support freedom of speech and release of Yasin Malik,” without mentioning the name of the printer.

A senior police officer said they had removed the poster from the area and no similar posters were detected elsewhere. “We are probing who had put the poster here,” said the official. In 2022, Yasin Malik, leader of the banned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, was sentenced to life imprisonment by a special NIA court in a terror funding case.