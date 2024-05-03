A mine of subconscious ore

Abstract art depicts an artist’s subliminal thoughts, understood by a viewer who is ‘willing’ to read forms in formlessness, silence in cacophony and somehow searching for tangibility in the artist’s visceral realm. The ongoing art show, ‘Ores Of Trance’, is about an open-ended discussion about the works of eight abstract artists who have intuitively assimilated unforeseen elements to invoke new layers of depth. The show, curated by eminent artist TK Harindran, features contemporary artists such as Akhilesh, Bhagwan Chavan, P Gopinath, Hemraj, Rashmi Khurana, Shobha Broota, Shridhar Iyer, and Yusuf.

“Let us witness each artist’s deep, solitary and meditative engagements with time, matter and space,” says Harindran at the start of the gallery walkthrough, while pausing before the works of Yusuf. The Gwalior-born National Award-winning artist works with scattered and geometric forms with a restrained use of colours. In his ‘Untitled’, meticulous use of lines commands attention. The work vaguely depicts a broken window, criss-crossed by wooden frames where parts of it are weathered by time as if reflecting a fragmented state of mind. “Yusuf uses the lines simply but strongly in a way that they neither attack the viewer nor make a statement. He has negated colours or too many elements to emphasise the patterns of lines,” says Harindran.

While the broken window is one way to interpret his work, Yusuf tells us that there is “no reference point” in abstract art. “In figurative works, form is prominent and the line is secondary, but in mine, the line takes prominence as I let them wander according to my imagination.”