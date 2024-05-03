AAP diverting welfare funds for SCs: Ex-Delhi minister to L-G

NEW DELHI: Rebel AAP leader and former Delhi Minister for Labour and Social Welfare Raj Kumar Anand has accused the city government of corruption under the garb of welfare for the poor. In a memorandum submitted to the L-G VK Saxena on Thursday, Anand listed a range of alleged discrepancies and asserted that the AAP government utilised only Rs 8 crore on labourer welfare while it collected Rs 4,271 crore.

He accused the government of diverting thousands of crores of Scheduled Caste welfare funds for other activities.

“As the minister of these departments, I came face to face with the fraud being run in the name of the poor... While Rs 4,271.37 crore, collected from the people of Delhi as cess, is lying in the Construction Workers Labour Welfare Fund, only Rs 8.72 crore have been utilized as welfare expenditure.

Rs 520.97 crore were collected in this fund during FY24. While no efforts were made for welfare of the most marginalised labour, the government spent Rs 458.08 crore during FY22 on ghost beneficiaries, in return of kickbacks. Once this scam came into public, the expenditure reduced to negligible,” the former minister alleged in his letter.