After bomb hoax, Delhi schools record thin attendance

NEW DELHI: A day after hoax bomb threat emails created panic in 131 Delhi-NCR schools, most institutions on Thursday witnessed a low attendance, while a couple of them opted for online classes even for the pre-schoolers. Meanwhile, Delhi Police has sought CBI help to crack the case.

On Wednesday morning, the schools received hoax bomb threats via email, which led to widespread panic among parents and students, prompting authorities to suspend classes. Several schools on Thursday reopened to normalcy but attendance took a hit.

Jyoti Arora, principal of Mount Abu School, said she revisited the school’s evacuation plan on each floor and wrote to disaster management authorities to conduct mock drills and awareness activities for them.

Sudha Acharya, principal of ITL Public School in Dwarka, said that parents were still scared about their children’s safety in schools. “Our attendance on Thursday dropped to 85% from an average of about 95%-97% daily. Certainly, parents are still scared and anxious,” she added.