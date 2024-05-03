Another Delhi Congress leader quits over AAP alliance

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress leader Om Prakash Bidhuri on Thursday resigned from the party citing the alliance with the AAP as the reason.

The resignation comes days after Arvinder Singh Lovely stepped down from the post of the Delhi Congress chief and former MLAs Neeraj Basoya and Naseeb Singh quit the party in protest against the alliance.

Bidhuri, said to be a close aide to Lovely, claimed “thousands” of Congress workers were against the coalition with the AAP in Delhi.

“The main reason (for exit) is the Congress’ alliance with the AAP in Delhi. I have expressed my feelings by giving my resignation. Thousands of workers are not happy with the alliance. The AAP came to power by abusing the Congress. We all had expressed... but no one listened to us,” Bidhuri said, adding he has no immediate plans of joining any political party.