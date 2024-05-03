Can’t issue directions mid-polls, we trust EC: Delhi HC

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday opted not to issue directives to the Election Commission (EC) regarding the cessation of deepfake video circulation amidst the Lok Sabha elections. A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora expressed its trust in the poll body to take appropriate action. “Court cannot pass a direction in the middle of the election. Let’s leave it to EC. We trust them,” the bench remarked.

Senior advocate Jayant Mehta, representing the petitioner, emphasised the need for a mechanism akin to the EC’s certification of political advertisements for print and electronic media to be extended to content on social media. The petition sought EC intervention to address misuse of deepfake technologies, saying it undermines the fairness of elections.

However, the bench observed that such a suggestion might not be practical. “The suggestion you are making may not be appropriate. It is like saying when you go to address a political rally, they (politician) must take permission from the EC,” the court remarked.

Instead, the bench instructed the petitioner to file a representation with the EC, which the commission must address by May 6 along with appropriate steps.

The EC informed the bench that it had already removed deepfake videos featuring prominent figures like Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi, Aamir Khan, and Ranveer Singh, and had filed criminal complaints.

The court suggested that accounts repeatedly posting fake videos should face consequences, including public disclosure of their names. Additionally, it proposed consideration of dynamic injunctions by the EC to disable retweets of deepfake videos. However, the court declined to mandate specific guidelines for the EC, citing the inappropriateness of doing so midway through elections.