Delhi: AAP, Congress to hold meet to chalk out campaign plan, pick observers for seats

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Delhi Congress will hold the second meeting of their joint election campaigning committee on Friday to select common observers for each Lok Sabha constituency. Besides, a roadmap for the joint campaign will be drawn up in the meeting.

According to Anil Bhardwaj, media head of the Delhi Congress, programmes will be decided under the roadmap, which include public meetings and roadshows in all constituencies, jointly organised by INDIA bloc. “Both the Congress and AAP have resolved to work with complete coordination and understanding in the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi to ensure the victory of all the seven candidates. Both the parties will announce an observer each in seven of the Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi to ensure that the election campaigns were held in a smooth and effective manner,” he added.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate for the North East Delhi constituency Kanhaiya Kumar held a meeting with AAP leader Gopal Rai at his residence on Thursday to plan campaign strategy. Chairman of the Election Management and Co-ordination Committee Subhash Chopra, former Delhi Minister Narender Nath and Adesh Bhardwaj were present on behalf of the Congress while AAP was represented by MLAs Dileep Pandey, Durgesh Pathak and Sanjeev Jha.

Bhardwaj said that all the three Congress candidates, after filing their nomination papers, will release a Vision Document Manifesto regarding the problems and remedies of their respective Lok Sabha constituencies.