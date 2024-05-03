Delhi: AAP forms panel to coordinate with Congress

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday formed a committee headed by MLA Durgesh Pathak to coordinate with its poll ally, Congress, for the election campaign.

According to the party, responsibility of the New Delhi constituency was given to Rajesh Gupta, West Delhi to Naresh Balyan, South Delhi to Dinesh Mohaniya, Chandni Chowk to Pawan Sharma, North West Delhi constituency to Mukesh Ahlawat, North East Delhi to Sanjeev Jha and East Delhi to Dilip Pandey.

An AAP leader said the two parties met on Tuesday to create a system for better cooperation.

The development comes days after Congress leader Arvinder Singh Lovely stepped down from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) president post over the alliance with bitter rival AAP, selection of “outsiders” as candidates and alleged interference by AICC general secretary (Delhi In-charge) Deepak Babaria in the functioning of the city unit.

The AAP and Congress have allied with a 4:3 deal for the seven seats in Delhi. The AAP will contest from the New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi, and East Delhi seats, while the Congress will contest from the Chandni Chowk, Northeast Delhi, and Northwest Delhi seats. The general elections will be held in Delhi on May 25.