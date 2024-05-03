Delhi: Woman stabbed during robbery, chain snatched

NEW DELHI: A woman working as an assistant professor in a UP college, was stabbed in the arm and robbed while travelling in a battery-operated rickshaw in Delhi, an official said on Thursday. The 32-year-old accused, identified as Chand Mohammad, was arrested.

According to the official, the incident occurred on April 29, when the professor at Digambar Jain College in Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh), identified as Namita Jain, had hired a battery rickshaw from Apsara Border towards Mansarovar on GT Road. “When the rickshaw reached over Shahdara flyover, a co-passenger robbed her chain, caused her injury by assaulting her with a knife and fled from the scene,” DCP (Shahdara) Surendra Choudhary said.

Accordingly, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and began probing the incident. During the investigation, footage of more than 40 CCTV cameras installed on the route of the e-rickshaw was analysed and based on that CCTV footage, the accused Chand Mohammad, a resident of Dilshad Garden, was arrested.

The stolen chain (artificial) was recovered from his house on his instance. On interrogation, Chand Hasan disclosed that after the commission of offence, he threw the knife in a tempo.

The cops revealed Chand used to work as a driver and was addicted to consuming smack heavily. He was previously involved in 5 cases of robbery, snatching and house trespassing and causing hurt.