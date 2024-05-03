Murder accused nabbed after exchange of fire in Delhi; pistol, live bullets seized

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old criminal, wanted for the brutal murder of a man, was caught by the Delhi Police in an early morning encounter during which he sustained a bullet injury on his leg, an official said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Umar, resident of Chauhan Banger.

DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said Umar was involved in a murder case of a man named Arbaaz in Seelampur area.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and five suspected people were identified. As per police, three of the five were arrested after a few days of the murder, however, two people, including Umar, were still absconding.

On May 2, the staff of Seelampur police station received a tip-off in the small hours of the day regarding the accused Umar’s presence in the Khadar area. Subsequently, the police laid a trap at the specified location and around 7.15 am, the alleged Umar was seen arriving on a motorcycle. “When he was signalled to stop, he fired upon the police party. In police retaliatory firing, Umar sustained bullet injury on his right leg,” the DCP said.