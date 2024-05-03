Murder accused nabbed after exchange of fire in Delhi; pistol, live bullets seized

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old criminal, wanted for the brutal murder of a man, was caught by the Delhi Police in an early morning encounter during which he sustained a bullet injury on his leg, an official said on Thursday. The accused was identified as Umar, resident of Chauhan Banger.
DCP (northeast) Joy Tirkey said Umar was involved in a murder case of a man named Arbaaz in Seelampur area.
Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and five suspected people were identified. As per police, three of the five were arrested after a few days of the murder, however, two people, including Umar, were still absconding.
On May 2, the staff of Seelampur police station received a tip-off in the small hours of the day regarding the accused Umar’s presence in the Khadar area. Subsequently, the police laid a trap at the specified location and around 7.15 am, the alleged Umar was seen arriving on a motorcycle. “When he was signalled to stop, he fired upon the police party. In police retaliatory firing, Umar sustained bullet injury on his right leg,” the DCP said.
The police team immediately overpowered and apprehended him from the spot and took him to Jag Pravesh Hospital from where he was discharged after treatment.
“A 7.65 mm pistol was recovered from his possession. He had fired 2 rounds, while the magazine still had 2 more rounds. Police fired a single round which hit him in the leg. No one was injured from the police party,” the officer said.He said a case of attempted murder and resisting police is being registered against Umar.
Wanted in Seelampur case
Umar was involved in a murder case of a man named Arbaaz in Seelampur area, police said. In the incident on March 9, Arbaaz had sustained multiple gunshot injuries on the left side of head, chest and abdomen. He was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. The deceased had five cases registered against him.