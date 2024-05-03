Staples reimagined

David Abraham and Rakesh Thakore of Abraham & Thakore, the veteran designers known for revolutionising traditional Indian clothing, have taken a bold step by venturing into soft knits. Their inspiration this time is quite fascinating — a colony of ants that build arcane structures, bits of binary flocked on ivory. Inspired by this intricate tapestry of nature, David and Rakesh, have brought out their latest collection — ‘K(n)itted Out’. This marks the brand’s debut into soft, breathable knits that redefine contemporary fashion.

Crafted with meticulous attention to detail, the edit offers a curated selection of silhouettes essential to the modern wardrobe. Designed for layering, mixing, and matching, the collection features solid, geometric, and quirky prints on soft shrugs, delicate dresses, snug T-shirts, and relaxed zouave pants.

This collection is crafted from a blend of lycra and tencel, promising year-round comfort. Emulating the luxurious feel of silk while retaining the breathability of cotton and tencel yarn, derived from sustainably sourced natural wood, the materials became a natural choice for the designers. Not only does it offer a smooth texture, but its moisture-wicking properties also ensure unparalleled comfort in any setting.

“This collection embodies our commitment to sustainable fashion without compromising on style or comfort. Each piece encapsulates the essence of easy-yet-elegant cuts, standing apart from the realm of fast fashion,” shares David.