Will dispel myth of ‘B-team’, record high vote share: BSP

NEW DELHI: Blaming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to eat into its vote share in the national capital, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has stated that it would fare better in Lok Sabha elections in pockets where the former appears weak.

The Mayawati-led BSP has fielded candidates in all seven seats in Delhi, which goes to polls in the sixth phase on May 25.“We are resolute in our belief that our vote share will rejuvenate as we are contesting on our own. This will lead to a triangular contest. BSP’s vote share was more than 14 per cent in 2008 assembly elections in Delhi when it was in power in Uttar Pradesh but following the emergence of AAP, vote share has been on decline,” BSP Delhi unit chief Laxman Singh affirmed.

He claimed that his party’s traditional voters had switched to AAP as they can never go to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“BSP has been nominating Muslim candidates in Delhi while other parties have always shied away from fielding Muslims in Lok Sabha elections. Out of seven candidates for Delhi, one is OBC, two are Muslims and one belongs to SC community. They are all strong and will fight rigorously,” Singh added.