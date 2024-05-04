Call off Viksit Bharat run, say Delhi University profs

NEW DELHI: A day after Delhi University announced that over 5,000 students will participate in the ‘Run for Viksit Bharat’ event to be hosted by the institution, the Delhi University Teachers’ Front on Friday questioned the university administration’s decision asking if it had “turned to bat for Modi.”

The teachers’ body issued a joint statement saying ‘Viksit Bharat’ is a campaign touted by the BJP-led Centre and an election agenda for Narendra Modi and the saffron party. Members of the Delhi University Teachers’ Front (DTF) urged the university to call off the event.

DU administration, on Thursday, announced the ‘Run for Viksit Bharat’ event to held on May 8. The teachers’ body, however, alleged that the programme is being conducted in violation of the Model Code of Conduct of the Election Commission (EC) enforced in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

“Previously, the EC had legally admonished the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for circulating messages about the ‘Viksit Bharat Abhiyan’ in March 2024,” the teachers’ body pointed out in its statement.

Meanwhile, DU Teachers’ Association president A K Bhagi said the event has nothing to do with elections and the Viksit Bharat campaign should be supported or opposed based on its merits, not based on the party that brought it.

“In the run-up to this proposed violation of the model code of conduct, a functionary of the ruling party in the incumbent Union government has been involved in preparatory activities. It is clear that a public institution is sought to be converted into an appendage of the outgoing ruling dispensation to influence the decisions of voters. If this was not the case, then this event could have been scheduled for a date after the Lok Sabha elections have been concluded. Surely, Bharat needs Vikas through an Abhiyan even after the first week of June 2024.” the teachers’ association asserted.