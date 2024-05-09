Amaltas and aam - Delhi’s summer love

With its drooping clusters of bright yellow flowers, Amaltas is synonymous with Delhi’s summers. Come May, the city adorns a beautiful canary-yellow hue and looks resplendent in all her glory.

Amaltas, the Indian laburnum, is a spot of sunshine in an already sunny city, but we aren’t complaining. So common is the sight during the months of May and June that environmentalist Pradip Krishen wrote in his book Trees of Delhi, “Amaltas is in danger of becoming (like the peacock) so common that we stop noticing it. Amrita Shergil Marg, Shanti Path and Akbar Road are lined with it. Shakti Sthal has many trees. Common as crows in every park and large garden, it is thinly scattered throughout the Ridge and in Jawaharlal Nehru University’s untended areas.”

But will the romance that Delhi shares with its favourite tree fade away? I guess not, for there are some things that are everlasting, like the romance one shares with a lover that pays a visit once in a blue moon, making the longing and the final meeting more special than what can be put in words.

Not surprisingly, this is also the relationship that we share with mangoes. While the mango season began in the Western Ghats in the March and Alphonsos made their way to Delhi too, but the purists wait for the Dasheri mangoes from Uttar Pradesh to flood the markets before proclaiming the mango season to be open. The love that Delhi shares for mangoes can be traced back to the Mughal era when Akbar Shah II had ‘amraiyan’ or mango orchards planted in Mehrauli.